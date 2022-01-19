LA GRANDE — The La Grande School District’s COVID-19 infection rate is spiking.
The school district’s latest weekly statistics show that 98 students and 17 staff members missed school during the week of Jan. 10-14 because of positive COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 symptoms or close contact with those who have COVID-19. The new figures are up nearly 80 from the week of Jan. 3-7 when 37 students and two staff members missed school because of COVID-19.
The increase helped prompt the school district to move from low risk to moderate risk starting Tuesday, Jan. 18, based on its communicable disease plan. The moderate-risk category restrictions limit the number of volunteers who can work in the school district, puts students back into cohorts and calls for the screening of staff and students for COVID-19.
The school district’s Jan. 10-14 statistics indicate that nine staff members — three each from Central Elementary School and La Grande High School and one each from La Grande Middle School, the Rising Stars program and the school district office — were absent during the week due to positive COVID-19 tests.
A total of 16 students, according to the Jan. 10-14 statistics, were out due to positive COVID-19 tests. Six absent students were from Central Elementary and three each were from La Grande High School and La Grande Middle School; and Greenwood Elementary School and Island City Elementary School each had two students out because of positive tests.
Five staff, two at Central and three at LHS, were out because of close contact to a positive case.
A total of 73 students during the week of Jan. 10-14 missed school because of close contact with someone who was COVID-19 positive. Twenty-seven of these students were at Central, 12 were at Island City Elementary, five were at La Grande Middle School, 25 were at La Grande High School and two each were in the Rising Stars program and at Greenwood Elementary School.
Three staff members, two at LHS and one at Island City Elementary, were out because of COVID-19 symptoms. Nine students were out because of COVID-19 symptoms, four at Greenwood Elementary, two each at Central Elementary and LMS and one at Island City Elementary.
The La Grande School District’s statistics for Jan. 10-14 also indicated that six staff members and 51 students had close contracts but were able to stay in school because they tested negative for COVID-19 or because they were fully vaccinated.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history. Dick joined The Observer in 1983, first working as a sports and outdoors reporter.
