LA GRANDE — Data from the Oregon Health Authority indicates it could be a while before Oregon students are back in a school buildings under the recent coronavirus standards.
The Oregon Health Authority has begun posting weekly positive COVID-19 test percentages and cases per 100,000 individuals for each county in Oregon. The data show the state last week posted its highest positive rate in 4-1/2 months at 6.1%. One of the metrics Gov. Kate Brown put in place July 28 requires the statewide percentage to be at or below 5% three weeks in a row, meaning Oregon enters the month of August already needing to pull down that number.
Even if the state hit the range, most counties are not yet in a place to reopen classrooms because they are outside their requirements — 10 cases or fewer per 100,000 people and a 5% or lower positive rate in a week for three straight weeks.
In the last three weeks, from July 12 to Aug. 1, only Wheeler County — which has not had a case of COVID-19 during the pandemic — would qualify. Every other county in Oregon has had enough cases to break that 10 per 100,000 ratio in just the last two weeks.
This even includes Grant County, which has had just two cases through the duration of the pandemic. The county had its second case during the week of July 19, but with a population of 7,360, according to data used by OHA, that one case pushes it over the threshold.
Even Union County’s three cases last week count as a failure under the new standard, as that puts the county at 11.2 cases per 100,000 people, according to the OHA’s update.
Exemption allows counties to open classrooms for kindergarten through third grade or for districts with 100 or fewer students. Counties can do so if they have less than than 30 cases per 100,000 individuals as long as spread is not among students. Locally, Union County would have to stay at eight or fewer cases a week to be within this metric. Baker County would have to be at five, and Wallowa County could have only two cases.
Counties that would be able to open to kindergarten through third grade under the provision include Grant, Tillamook, Linn, Lincoln, Lane, Josephine, Douglas, Curry, Coos, Columbia and Benton. Union and Wallowa counties could in theory be a week away from reaching that barrier, and Harney, Klamath and Lake could with two more good weeks. A handful of small districts also could potentially open.
But even if schools are able to reopen later this fall, many counties would need to maintain near perfection to continue teaching in person.
The rules from OHA state if a county has 30 cases per 100,000 people during a week, it is required to move back to distance learning. Oregon’s three smallest counties in population — Sherman, Gilliam and Wheeler — all would transgress that rule with one new case.
Wallowa, Harney, Grant and Lake — all of which have 7,000-8,000 people — would be forced into distance learning with three cases in a week. Union County would be sent out of the classroom if there were nine cases in a week, and Baker County would strike out at six cases in a week.
In the last week, several counties exceeded in a single day the weekly number needed to stay open. As an example, Umatilla County on Monday had 64 cases — close to triple the 24 it must stay at or under for a week in order to open classrooms. Morrow County had eight on Sunday, more than double its allowed threshold for a week. Malheur County had 10 on Sunday, which would force schools to closed if they had reopened.
And while the regulations do not include a state mandate for this number, the number of cases statewide gives a good reference for how far Oregon schools may be from reopening. The state would need to be at about 424 cases a week — roughly 60 per day — to be cleared to reopen, and triple that — 180 per day — to stay open.
July 6 was the last time Oregon was under 180 cases in a day when it posted 168. The last day with fewer than 60 was June 2 when it had 33 cases.
Just breaking under the 5% statewide positivity rate could be a challenge in the weeks ahead, as the rate has been hit just once in the past five weeks. During that time, the state has processed an average of 36,226.4 test results. To get to 5%, there could be only 1,811.32 positives per week, or less than 259 a day, and that metric would need to be satisfied three weeks in a row.
That would be accomplishing a feat that hasn’t been met since mid- to late-June.
