Editor’s note: This is the first of a three-part series looking at individuals and families and how they been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELGIN — Standing behind the counter at the Chevron station in Elgin, Tia Carman waits to see if the next person who walks through the door will be wearing a mask. If they are not, she will kindly ask them to put one on, not knowing if doing so will upset the customer.
“I try to tell them, ‘I understand your anger, but yelling at me and calling me names isn’t going to change anything,’ and I get so upset because why would you treat another person that way?” Carman said.
Stress at workWorking in a customer services job, Carman has experienced many changes and challenges since the start of the pandemic. Despite having worked at the gas station for 15 months, Carman said she has never had to deal with so many upset and rude customers before.
Carman’s husband, Travis Fowler, has witnessed his wife being treated poorly at her job. He said he is often worried when he is at work that someone will get so upset with his wife enforcing the mask mandate at her workplace that the person will do more than just yell at her. Even if Carman isn’t working, he worries she could be at another store and someone would get upset about being asked to wear a mask and go crazy, and his wife could get caught in the crossfire.
“It’s scary,” Fowler said. “It’s scary to let your family interact with the community anymore, even in our tight knit community.”
He took to Facebook to try to make the community aware of the situation.
“It isn’t her call, she doesn’t own the establishment,” Fowler wrote on Facebook. “She is enforcing workplace protocol and is doing so because she wants to keep her job. A job that she no longer feels safe at. Because of you select individuals that believe the employees of Chevron are somehow in control of the state mandates.”
Carman said that even though she doesn’t like to wear a mask, she knows she has to if she wants to keep her job, and she said others should follow the mandate to help keep the doors of businesses open. Carman said it is mostly local community members and store regulars who put up a fight when asked to wear a mask.
“It is not that hard to be a nice person,” Carman said. “And you can turn around, walk away. You don’t have to come into the store. Before all of this, we lived in a small friendly community. Now everyone is critical of everyone else. This situation has divided us as a community and as a county.”
Carman said there are other members of the community who try to help and be supportive. She said there has been times when a customer would stand up for her when she is being yelled at, and she is grateful for the supportive posts and messages that have been left as a result of her husband’s Facebook post.
“What really surprised me was that post got a lot of attention,” Carman said. “My question to one of the people who talked to me was how did people not know this was happening? We are telling someone else to do something, and generally people do not like being told what to do, especially if it comes from our governor. How did they not know this mandate would cause a backlash?”
Balancing beliefs“I am not nearly as afraid of the COVID-19 virus as I am afraid of the people and how they react,” Carman said.
Carman and Fowler said they know the virus is here in the county and there are people who are at risk, but they don’t believe it is as dangerous as it is made out to be in mainstream media. Carman said she has tried to break down what is happening into pieces to better understand what is going on regarding COVID-19 and has formed her opinions about the virus on what she has found.
However, Carman said, if somebody else believes differently and would like her to put a mask on, she will.
“Say there is a person named Sally and she truly believes if I don’t wear my mask I will kill her grandma,” Carman said. “So to make her feel better I will put on my mask.”
Stress at homeCarman lives in Elgin with her husband and her four children: Shylo, 10, Jackson, 8, Joshua, 7, and Ireland 3. Daily life consists of Fowler going to work by 3:30 a.m. and the children going to child care when it is time for Carman to go to work. Once he is off work and the kids are picked up from the sitter, the family spends time at home making dinner and relaxing.
But life in Carman’s house has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, and things aren’t getting any easier as time goes on, she said.
“For our particular family this pandemic has been nothing but negative,” Carman said.
A struggle Carman said her family has faced as a result of the pandemic is when errands need to be run. Before the pandemic Carman said she would love taking her kids shopping with her, but since the mask requirement was extended to children younger than 12, going out as a family is difficult.
“Before the pandemic, public interactions were a lot more relaxed,” she said. “You didn’t have to think, ‘Do I have seven masks for everyone, do they all have their masks on, do I have hand sanitizer or this or that?’ And I have to worry that people will be mad at me because one of my kids doesn’t have their mask on.”
Carman said she now has to find someone to sit in the car with her children because she won’t take them into the store unless absolutely necessary, and she has had to cancel doctor appointments because there are rules against visitors coming into the facility. It can be even more of a struggle to live life normally when there isn’t anyone available to watch the children.
Carman’s children understand what is going on as much as they can, according to their mother. She said they struggle with certain rules such as not being able to see their friends or go to the pool. They get frustrated not being allowed to do what they want, and she has tried explaining the reasons why things have had to change.
Carmen said the best way to get through to children is to tell them the truth.
“I’ve found that honesty works best,” Carman said. “Being honest with children works so much easier than not talking about it.”
At first Joshua, Jackson and Shylo loved the idea of not being in school, but the novelty has worn off and the coming year doesn’t look like it will be any easier. Carman and Fowler intend to enroll their children in distance learning, but they are concerned the quality of education will not be the same.
“I did go to college, but not to be a teacher,” Fowler said. “My own kids, I love to teach them how to fish, but those fundamentals of math and science, those weren’t my strong suit either. I worry they’re not going to get far enough. My primary concern is they stay caught up with the rest of the kids in their grade level because their mom and dad work full time and then have to come home and try to teach.”
Another issue Carman said is that Jackson has some hearing loss, which may be even more difficult to manage if he can’t see the teachers’ lips due to a mask.
While life during the pandemic is not always easy, Carman said it has been good to spend more time with the kids and the schedule has been more relaxed. The family has gone on mountain drives and camping trips to get out of the house in a safe way.
“We make sure our family keeps moving forward,” Fowler said. “We make sure we are doing something with the kids, and doing something for ourselves to make our day better. Trying to keep life as normal as possible.”
