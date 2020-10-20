LA GRANDE — Local doctors and public health are hopeful the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 will deliver similar benefits as the flu season takes flight.
“We have all learned some good habits,” said Dr. Bryan Tolle, a family medicine physician at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. “People are masked at stores, we use hand sanitizer more frequently and as part of our routine.”
Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator at the Center for Human Development Inc., La Grande, echoed the need to take precautions and not let low case counts of the flu and COVID-19 fool people into thinking there is no risk.
“We want to see the case counts stay as low as possible,” Brogoitti said. “But when this happens there is definitively a risk that people will not be as concerned about the virus and become less compliant with the mitigations we have been asking them to put into place. Even though our case counts have remained low in Union County, we are still seeing activity here and in neighboring counties, and throughout the nation and world, so we hope people will realize we need to keep taking precautions to keep our numbers down. The measures we are taking to reduce COVID-19 will absolutely help prevent flu.”
While the precautions can overlap and protect against both the flu and COVID-19, Tolle recommended that everyone get a flu shot, to protect themselves and all members of the community. He said it is important to remember the immune system can be compromised during flu season, which also can put you at more risk for contracting COVID-19.
“It is so important this season to get your flu shot,” Tolle said. “And the flu shot cannot give you the flu.”
Pharmacies at Safeway, Rite-Aid, Walmart and Bi-Mart in La Grande are offering free flu shots, as are providers at Grande Ronde Hospital’s clinics and the Veteran’s Affairs clinic in La Grande through most insurance providers. The Center for Human Development also is holding free flu shot clinics.
CHD held flu shot clinics on Friday, Oct. 16, and Monday, Oct. 19, and a third is scheduled for Oct. 30 from 12:30-5 p.m. at the center, 2301 Cove Ave. The clinic is by appointment only, which may be arranged by calling 541-962-8800.
Nancy Davila, immunization coordinator at CHD, said Friday’s drive-thru clinic was successful, serving 50 Union County residents.
“Everyone was very thankful and said it was great we were doing a drive-thru setting, and they surprised how quick and easy the process was,” Davila said. “They pulled up, called the number on the board outside and we confirmed all of their paperwork was correct. Then we came out and gave them their shot. It takes about five minutes.”
Davila said it is too early in the flu season to predict how the season will trend. Tolle said he is hopeful the number of cases will remain low. With the holiday season coming at the same time as the flu season, however, Brogoitti is concerned for a potential outbreak if people are not careful.
“The holidays are definitely a concern for additional spread of viral illnesses like flu and COVID-19,” Brogoitti said. “Many people have holiday traditions that involve gathering with people outside of their household and attending large social gatherings. We know enough about these viruses to know these are some of the situations where spread is most likely to occur, and we really encourage people to rethink how they celebrate this year so they can keep their loved ones safe.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported flu activity on the national level is low as of Oct. 10. According to the Oregon Health Authority, the state has collected 492 tests for the flu and three have been positive. The OHA also reported that more than 530,000 flu vaccines had been given as of Oct. 7.
Tolle said the flu is most deadly for the youngest and oldest populations, as they are most likely to have a weaker immune system. The CDC estimated between 24,000 and 62,000 deaths were from the flu in the United States during the 2019-20 flu season, and the majority were from these vulnerable populations.
