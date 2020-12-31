LA GRANDE — The $900 billion COVID-19 relief package President Donald Trump signed Sunday, Dec. 27, will provide families in Union County with a vital boost.
Robert Kleng, director of Eastern Oregon University Head Start, a program that provides free preschool education to children from lower-income families, understands this firsthand.
“The needs of families (in Union County) is higher than I have ever seen it in the 10 years I have been with Eastern Oregon University Head Start,” Kleng said on Tuesday, Dec. 29.
The $900 billion relief package extends unemployment benefits for millions of Americans, ones which had expired days earlier. These benefits are a lifeline for numerous people in Union County who lost their jobs due to COVID-19.
“Many are totally dependent on unemployment benefits. If they lost them they would lose everything,” Kleng said.
The EOU Head Start director said he cannot imagine what it would have been like if the new relief package had not been passed by Congress.
“It would have been truly devastating for Union County and La Grande,” Kleng said.
Spring Roberts, the owner of Le Bebe Cakes Bakery and the head of La Grande Strong, a volunteer organization assisting people in need, agrees that the COVID-19 relief legislation is a lifeline.
“The need is big in our community,” Roberts said.
The business owner credits the stimulus bill passed by Congress last spring — the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act — with providing assistance that allowed her to keep Le Bebe Cakes open while continuing to employ all of her staff.
Roberts said that had there been a delay in passing the $900 billion COVID-19 relief package, which President Trump had threatened to veto, her bakery would have been in serious jeopardy.
“Many businesses could have closed, and mine could have been one of them,” she said.
She said the timing of the passage of the second COVID-19 stimulus package comes at a most opportune time for business owners, not only because benefits were set to expire but because the post-Christmas season is a time when sales are often slow.
Mike Mallory, the owner of La Grande Stereo and Music, is hoping that the second stimulus bill will have the same positive impact as the first one, which was signed into law on March 27, 2020.
“I noticed (a boost in business) as soon as the (CARES) checks started coming out,” Mallory said. “It made things a lot easier for a lot people.”
Valerie O’Dai of Elgin, the executive director of Relief Angels, a nonprofit formerly known as Emergency Equipment Solutions that assists disaster victims and those in need, is finding that people have mixed feelings about the new COVID-19 relief package.
“A lot of people are super excited and eternally grateful,” O’Dai said. “For people on the brink, this is massive.”
About half of those she talks to, though, are worried about how much the stimulus package will boost the national debt.
“They are concerned about the long -erm consequences. They are worried they will be paying higher taxes (in the future because of the stimulus bill),” O’Dai said.
Kleng believes the long-term impact will be positive because of how significantly the stimulus package will help the American people.
“The government is investing in its citizens during a national emergency. There will be a positive return on this investment,” Kleng said.
