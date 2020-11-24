UNION COUNTY — The local surge in COVID-19 cases continued in Union County over the weekend as the Center for Human Development reported 62 new cases in three days, mirroring the unprecedented spread of the virus across the state.
“While some of these cases can be linked, we continue to see consistent community spread,” CHD stated in a press release. “This means that many people who test positive are not sure how or where they became infected. This is a trend seen statewide and nationally.”
The center on Saturday, Nov. 21, reported 31 new cases of COVID-19, then five on Sunday and 26 more on Monday, bringing the overall caseload to 717 since the start of the pandemic, with 224 of those cases reported in November alone.
Cases continue to impact local institutions, with the Imbler and North Powder school district reporting new cases Sunday.
Imbler announced it received notification a person at Imbler High School was diagnosed with COVID-19.
“Through contact tracing, we have been able to identify and notify those who have been exposed,” the district posted on its Facebook page. “Those exposed are being quarantined. We will continue with classes.”
The school district also reported for this case it will employ an “electrostatic disinfectant sprayer that deploys charged disinfectant particles into an area covering every surface in the space will disinfect all classrooms.”
North Powder School District Superintendent Lance Dixon canceled classes Monday to accommodate contact tracing after one high school student tested positive for COVID-19.
The district anticipates classes resuming Tuesday, then going on break Wednesday for Thanksgiving until Monday, Nov. 30.
Dixon said he learned of the positive test result about 6:30 p.m. Sunday and decided closing school Monday would best protect students while the school worked with health officials to determine if there had been widespread exposure of other students in the district.
The student who tested positive may have contracted the virus during a trip to Idaho about a week ago. Dixon also said four other high school students were identified as potentially being infected because they had been in close proximity with the student who tested positive. None of the four has shown symptoms of illness, Dixon said.
The high schooler who tested positive has three siblings who also have been quarantined, for a total of eight students.
Family members will return to school 10 to 14 days after their sibling’s symptoms have subsided, Dixon said. The other four will remain quarantined for 14 days from the time they were exposed. They will be allowed to return to classes on Dec. 3, Dixon said.
While there have been a couple of COVID-19 cases in the community of North Powder, Dixon said this was the first positive case among his students.
Two staff members who knew they had been exposed to COVID-19 quarantined themselves earlier, he said. One tested negative and the other was advised not to seek testing unless she began experiencing symptoms and remained in quarantine until released to return to work.
North Powder Charter School resumed in-person instruction for all students in kindergarten through 12th grade on Sept. 8.
The North Powder Charter School has about 80 students in grades 9-12 and another 75 in grades 7-8. The K-6 enrollment totals about 125 students, Dixon said.
The high school students also were able to participate in five-on-five football earlier in the year and competed in regulation volleyball matches as well, with limited crowds, Dixon said. Future sports seasons are on hold until further notice as the year progresses, depending on COVID-19 numbers and Oregon School Activities Association rulings, he said.
Oregon recorded more than 1,000 positive or presumptive cases of COVID-19 for the sixth consecutive day Monday. The state set record highs for new cases four days in a row: 1,225 on Thursday, 1,306 on Friday, 1,509 Saturday and 1,517 Sunday.
The Oregon Health Authority on Monday reported 1,174 news cases, pushing the statewide total to 66,333. Aside from that downtick, the spread of the virus in Oregon has shown no signs of slowing as the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.
“This Thanksgiving, cancel any plans you have to celebrate indoors with large groups of family and friends,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “The safest, wisest and most caring way to protect the people you love is to keep your Thanksgiving dinner small and limited to no more than one other household beside your own. Keep the holidays a time to remember, not a time to regret.”
As of Monday, in the past six days Oregon reported nearly 12% of its total caseload for the course of the pandemic, with 7,830 cases in that time span.
“Union County residents can help slow down the spread of COVID-19 by keeping physically distant from people outside of their household, limiting social gatherings, and staying home when they are ill or have come into contact with someone that has tested positive for COVID-19, and wearing face coverings,” the CHD stated. “Taking risk reduction measures today is critical to slowing the spread of COVID-19 to keep those in our community that are more vulnerable to serious illness and death safe and to helping maintain hospital capacity so that all Oregonians can continue to have access to quality care.”
— Baker City Herald reporter Chris Collins contributed to this feature.
