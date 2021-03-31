LA GRANDE — Another person died from COVID-19 in Union County.
The Oregon Health Authority on Wednesday, March 30, reported six news deaths statewide, including an 80-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 22 and died March 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
He had underlying conditions, according to OHA, is Oregon’s 2,380th COVID-19 death and the 21st in the county. Union County’s total number of COVID-19 cases now is 1,369.
Wallowa County had two news cases to increase the total there to 149. Baker County had 10 more cases, pushing its total to 743. Neither of those counties had new fatalities from COVID-19.
Oregon’s statewide death toll of COVID-19 related deaths is 2,381, and the total number of cases is 64,570.
