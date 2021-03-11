UNION COUNTY — The Oregon Health Authority reported a 43-year-old man in Union County died this week from COVID-19. He became the 20th victim to die of the disease in the county and the 2,314th victim statewide.
He died Tuesday, March 9, at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, and tested positive for COVID-19 the next day, according to the OHA. He also had underlying conditions.
Oregon's latest death toll from COVID-19 stands at 2,316, according to the OHA's report on Thursday, March 11.
A Baker County resident also died after testing positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's death toll during the pandemic to 11.
The Oregon Health Authority reported an 85-year-old man in Baker County who tested positive on Feb. 22 died on March 6 at his home. He had underlying conditions.
OHA reported earlier two Baker County residents died after testing positive, but one of those was mistakenly listed as a county resident, said Holly Kerns, a spokesperson for the county.
Four Baker County residents have died from COVID-19 since Feb. 26, according to the OHA, including a 64-year-old woman who died March 7 after testing positive for the virus on Feb. 18. She, too, had underlying conditions.
Union County had 12 news cases Thursday, bringing the county's total to 1,328 confirmed cases of the disease, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Wallowa County's total is 144, with no new cases Thursday. Baker County's total is 684.
The total for all of Oregon is 158,644.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.