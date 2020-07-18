UNION COUNTY — The number of new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon has been trending upward, according to the Oregon Health Authority’s daily reports.
However, the number of new cases in Union County has not topped 19 since the outbreak in mid-June.
Carrie Brogoitti, public health director for the Center for Human Development, during an online meeting Thursday explained the difference in the numbers could be due to multiple factors.
“Our community is now aware the disease is here,” Brogoitti said. “And hopefully people are taking the precautions we have been asking them to take from the start.”
The county has seen 379 cases, including two new cases reported Friday morning. So far, two people in Union County have died due to the virus.
Union County’s spike in cases from the June 15-16 outbreak — when 218 cases were counted in two days — moved its seven-day average to a peak of about 34 new cases per day.
The rate has steadily decreased since then. The weekly average dropped to six per day on June 23, briefly jumped back up to about nine per day after days of 19, 10 and 11 later in the month, and plummeted to an average, as of Thursday, of 1.4 cases per day. In the last week, there have been just 10 cases, and two days have had none reported.
The county’s trend has been a stark contrast to the rest of the state, which bottomed out at an average of about 33 cases per day in late May — a time when it seemed the worst of the pandemic in Oregon was passed. Since then, the seven-day average has been on the rise, and Thursday, thanks to the highest one-day total reported in the state of 437, reached 377 new daily cases.
The positive test rate in Oregon also has been on the rise. Thursday it moved above 4%, and the weekly positive rate has increased each week during the last two months according to OHA, from just 1.6% during the week ending May 22 to 5.8% during the week ending July 12. The weekly rate has been above the state average the last four weeks, indicating the increase in cases is likely to continue. As of Thursday, the state had administered approximately 318,200 tests, 2,305 of which were done in Union County.
Brogoitti said one of the reasons Union County is seeing smaller numbers than elsewhere in the state might be because people are more spread out and able to properly social distance.
“The places where we are really seeing an increase in numbers are places where spread is more likely to occur due to not being able to social distance due to condensed populations,” Brogoitti said. “And those areas where people cannot take the needed precautions.”
She added, however, the virus is unpredictable, and a lack of a large uptick in the last week does not mean new cases will not spike again.
The largest increase in the county came from the outbreak June 15 and 16. Since that outbreak, several places have experienced community spread of the virus, but with fewer infected.
Brogoitti said it is unlikely any of the new cases are directly connected to any particular outbreak, such as occurred in June at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church, Island City.
Brogoitti said the data now show a majority of cases are not connected to other cases.
———
Observer reporter Ronald Bond contributed to this report.
