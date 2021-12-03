LA GRANDE — The Center for Human Development, starting this weekend will be offering many opportunities this month for people to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in Union County.
The opportunities will kick off Sunday, Dec. 5, with a drive-thru event at the Union County Fairgrounds. Vaccinations will be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day through Dec. 10. The vaccinations will be given at the Mt. Emily/4H building, according to the CHD’s website.
First, second and third booster vaccines will be available. The clinic will feature the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen and Moderna vaccines for 18 and over, and the Pfizer vaccine for children 5-11 and 12 and over. The clinic will also have pediatric vaccines available.
People will be able to complete registration forms for vaccinations at the Mount Emily building.
An identical clinic will be conducted Dec. 8 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the North Powder School District’s campus. Signs will be posted to direct people to the clinic.
In addition, people will have opportunities to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at CHD, 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Friday in December except on Christmas Eve.
People also have the option of scheduling appointments for vaccination shots throughout the week at the CHD.
For additional information call the CHD at 541-962-8800 or send an email to vaccine@chdinc.org.
Dick Mason is a reporter with The Observer primarily covering the communities of North Powder, Imbler, Island City and Union, education, Union County veterans programs and local history.

