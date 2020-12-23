UNION COUNTY — A battle has been won in Union County’s bitter war against COVID-19 with the vaccination of the first local health care workers on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020.
Grande Ronde Hospital confirmed in a press release Wednesday evening that it had received its first 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine the same day. Emergency department physician Stephen McIlmoil, registered nurse Jaymi George and hospitalist Blake Gornowicz were the first in line.
"I feel honored and privileged to be able to get the vaccine, and help our community decrease the spread of COVID-19," said McIlmoil, who also directs the emergency department.
The vaccine is given in two doses 28 days apart. The first Union County health care workers will achieve immunity in late January.
"After months of watching the pandemic progress, we are eager to protect our community in such a monumental way," said GRH president and CEO Jeremy Davis. "This is an exciting day for all of us."
The arrival of a vaccine is welcome news in Union County, where roughly one in every 74 people to contract COVID-19 have died. As of Wednesday, Dec. 23, the county’s public health arm had reported 958 total cases and 13 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
More than 10,000 Oregonians had received the first doses of a vaccine by Wednesday, and nearly 200,000 doses of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines are expected in the state by year’s end, though that number has been in some flux.
Regardless, it will be many months before Oregon’s 4.2 million residents — or Union County’s nearly 29,000 — can be vaccinated and the masks can come off. And while both Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines have been shown to be both safe and effective, it remains unknown for how long either of the cutting-edge messenger RNA vaccines protect against COVID-19.
But the beginning of the local vaccination effort marks a historic moment in Union County, and as 2020 draws to a close, its residents may now be able to look toward the start of 2021 with just a little more hope for the future.
