UNION COUNTY — The La Grande and Imbler school districts continue to be the hardest hit in Union County by COVID-19. Still, the pandemic’s impact is declining in the county’s school districts.
The La Grande School District, as of Friday, Sept. 24, had 68 students out of school because they had tested positive for COVID-19 or were being quarantined because of close contact with people suspected of being infected. The total is down significantly from mid-September when the district had 123 students out due to COVID-19.
La Grande School District Superintendent George Mendoza credits a large share of the decline to a continued focus on mitigation strategies that include social distancing and the wearing of masks.
“They are becoming more second nature,” Mendoza said.
The superintendent also said an increase in the number of people in Union County who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 could be a factor.
He said he is encouraged by his school district’s downward COVID-19 trend.
“I hope that we keep moving in this direction,” Mendoza said.
The most recent available statistics indicate that during the week of Sept. 20-24, 21 La Grande students were out after testing positive for COVID-19. La Grande High School had eight students out due to positive tests and La Grande Middle School had six. At the elementary school level, Central had four students out due to positive tests, Greenwood had two, and Island City had one.
During that week, 47 students in the La Grande School District were being quarantined due to close contacts. The student total included 13 at LHS, 10 at LMS, 12 at Central Elementary, six at Greenwood Elementary and six at Island City Elementary.
A total of six La Grande School District staff members also were out due to positive COVID-19 tests or close contacts.
The Imbler School District did not have any staff members out due to COVID-19 as of Friday, Oct. 1, but it did have five or six students out because they were being quarantined due to close contacts. These numbers are down from Sept. 19, when the school district had four staff members and 20 students out due to COVID-19.
Imbler School School District Superintendent Doug Hislop is delighted with the improvement.
“This is huge,” he said.
The North Powder School District had four students absent as of Sept. 30 due to COVID-19, all because of close contacts. School District Superintendent Lance Dixon said all of the contacts were outside the school district’s campus. He believes students have less risk of COVID-19 exposure while in school where they are in a more controlled environment.
North Powder has one staff member out due to COVID-19, an individual who tested positive for the illness.
The Cove School District as of Sept. 30 did not have any students or staff out because of COVID-19, said Superintendent Earl Pettit. This is down from Sept. 19 when the school district had one student and one staff member out due to the virus.
Currently the Union School District has two students being quarantined because of COVID-19 exposure and the Elgin School District has three. No staff members in the Union or Elgin districts are out due to COVID-19.
