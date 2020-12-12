UNION COUNTY — Across the state and nation this week, COVID-19 continued its unforgiving spread and claimed thousands of lives every day. The week was one of dark tidings and silver linings, as dire projections for Oregon’s near future met with slivers of hope for the expected arrival of the first doses of a vaccine.
Spread
Union County saw positive cases of COVID-19 taper off somewhat this week, recording 38 total cases between Sunday, Dec. 6, and Friday, Dec. 11. The county’s public health arm reported one death on Thursday, bringing the local death toll to nine.
While daily cases have tapered off, local spread continues.
Outbreaks once again grew at Wildflower Lodge Assisted Living Community, La Grande, where at least five people have died. Staff at the long-term care facility declined to provide details on the outbreak but did issue a statement.
“While individuals at our community have tested positive for COVID-19, we continue working together to care for our residents, protect the safety of our team members and protect the people in our community,” Wildflower stated.
According to the Oregon Health Authority’s weekly outbreak report from Wednesday, there were 69 positive cases of COVID-19 at Wildflower Lodge, up from 63 the previous week. The outbreak at Northwood Manufacturing grew from 15 to 16 cases.
As of Friday, 95 positive cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Union County in December, and the state continues to categorize the county as “extreme risk.” The county must average no more than four cases per day for 14 days to escape that category and the severe restrictions that accompany it.
Oregon recorded 8,402 new cases of COVID-19 between Sunday and Friday and 10,355 the week before, making that week the seventh consecutive of record high positive cases. The total number of people infected in the Beaver State during the pandemic now stands at 91,449.
Oregonians once again watched the state break another record-high death toll when the OHA reported the passing of 36 people on Tuesday, breaking the previous record of 30 deaths set just four days earlier. With 108 deaths since Sunday, Dec. 6, the state death toll is a disheartening 1,138.
Nationally, deaths attributed to COVID-19 continue to number in the thousands each day. As of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. had recorded 16,308 deaths in the previous week — roughly equivalent to accruing the death toll of the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks every 31 hours.
Hospitals
The most recent modeling from the Oregon Health Authority, released Dec. 4, projected 75-110 Oregonians could be hospitalized every day by Christmas Eve. If that were to come to fruition, the number of patients likely would overwhelm Oregon’s hospitals.
Data from the OHA show weekly hospitalizations statewide have trended upward since late October, with 494 hospitalizations — about 70 per day — between Nov. 30 and Dec. 6, a 24% increase over the previous week.
Oregon’s hospitals have been pushed to their limits under the heavy caseload. On Monday, according to OHA data, only 18.45% of the staffed adult hospital beds in the state were available. On Thursday, that number shrunk to 14.5%.
The Health Authority’s modeling predicted 75 hospitalizations per day would be the average if Oregon continued its trend in rates of spread. As of Dec. 2, that trend indicated every person infected with COVID-19 spread it to an average of 1.25 additional people.
Rates of spread were higher in October, with each positive case resulting in 1.5 additional positive cases. If spread were to return to that level, the modeling predicted 110 hospitalizations per day by Dec. 24. Average daily cases also would nearly double to 2,700 per day in that worst-case scenario.
“Over the past week, Oregon has had one of the lowest case rates in the country, according to the CDC,” said OHA director Pat Allen on Friday. “If our rise in cases begins to abate, we may be able to stave off the worst-case scenario our recent model forecasted.”
While their modeling paints a potentially dire picture for the coming weeks in Oregon, OHA noted “predicting future trends in COVID-19 is extremely challenging.” The spread of COVID-19 outpaced previous modeling, quickly making it outdated.
With hospitals straining to supply enough staff, space and supplies to treat their patients under existing loads, public health officials have warned that such an increase could lead to an inability for hospitals to provide basic services, from treating car crash victims to delivering babies.
Vaccine incoming
In a media briefing on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Health Authority said rural counties with fewer health care workers — such as Union County — should not expect to receive any of the early doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which the federal Food and Drug Administration this week fast-tracked for an emergency use authorization.
OHA officials Joe Sullivan and Rex Larsen said the extreme cold storage requirements of the Pfizer vaccine made use of the Moderna vaccine, which is expected to arrive one week later, more feasible in rural areas.
The Pfizer vaccine must be kept below minus-70 degrees Celsius for storage, which is colder than the lowest seasonal temperatures in Antarctica and the average temperature on the surface of Mars. The Pfizer vaccine will spoil in five days if it is allowed to thaw. The Moderna vaccine, however, can be kept in refrigeration units commonly used in most hospitals.
Oregon could receive the first of 71,900 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 22, a week later than the Pfizer vaccine, pending FDA approval. Unlike the Pfizer version, little has been confirmed about Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, though the company has claimed a 94% efficacy rating.
The vaccine is administered in two doses given four weeks apart, and OHA officials said in the briefing those 71,900 doses should not be held in reserve for the second injection. More doses will be shipped at later dates to provide for that.
Full protection from COVID-19 requires the initial “prime” injection and the subsequent “boost” injection four weeks later.
First doses of any vaccine to arrive in Oregon will be prioritized to health care workers and long-term care facilities. Sullivan said the goal of the first round of vaccinations would be to address the state’s overwhelmed hospitals by stabilizing supply and reducing demand.
Health care workers likely to interact with COVID-19 patients, such as emergency services workers and hospital employees, will be prioritized for the first round of vaccination to prevent a reduction in the state’s health care capacity.
Residents and staff at long-term care facilities also will be prioritized for vaccination to reduce demand for the limited capacity of Oregon’s health care system. Long-term care facility residents, Sullivan said, were “the most medically fragile people in Oregon,” and they account for a majority of the state’s mortality and morbidity.
Yet even with 124,800 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 103,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine expected to arrive in Oregon before the New Year, there will not be enough vaccine to supply all of the state’s more than 360,000 health care providers in the short-term.
