LA GRANDE — The number of COVID-19 cases in the state of Oregon doubled during the month of June, and the population of Oregonians accounting for the majority of the increase in COVID-19 cases in the last month was younger, an analysis of the data from Oregon Health Authority finds.
More than half of the 4,354 new cases reported June 1-30 were from patients younger than 40 years old, and nearly 74% were patients who were younger than 50.
At the time of the first weekly report the OHA published June 3, there were 4,302 cases of COVID-19. That report tabulated information through May 31. The 39-and-younger category accounted for 38.8% of the cases — 1,670 in all.
That same age group saw its count increase by 151%, accumulating 2,521 more cases, which accounts for 57.9% of the cases as of June 30. A large jump came from the 20-29 window, which had 1,017 new cases, an increase of 148% over the total it had (689) on May 31. Ages 0-9 saw a 391% increase (65 on May 31, 254 new cases in June), and 10-19 jumped 258% (179 on May 31, 462 new cases in June).
The surge resulted in the age range now accounting for 48.4% of all cases, a jump of almost 10 points, though still lower than its percentage of the overall population, which according to the U.S. Census website is about 51%. Each group within the range saw the percentage of the state’s total cases they account for increase.
Add in the 40-49-year-old demographic, and the 0-49 range accounted for 73.7% of all new cases in June, and currently 65% of total cases. A month ago, that number was 56%.
Each age demographic from 40 and up added cases in June at a slower rate than the younger group — some far slower.
Individuals 60 and older, who have accounted for all but 13 of the 207 COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, totaled just 13.9% of the new cases in June, and now make up 20.3% of all cases in the state — a drop of 6.5 percentage points in the month. Individuals between 70 and 79 had only a 48% increase in total cases — from 357 to 530 — the lowest of any age range. Those from 60-69 saw a 52% increase in cases.
While the number of cases in the state has ballooned in the last month and the percentage of weekly positive test results has increased, the overall number of positive test results is at about 3.5%, and Oregon still has one of the lowest infection rates in the nation at 205 cases per 100,000 individuals — just more than 0.2% of the population.
Presently, those age 0-9 have totaled just 3.7% of all cases in the state, and 10-19-year-olds account for 7.4%.
That number jumps significantly for the next two groups: Those age 20-29 account for the largest percentage of cases at 19.7%, even though they are only about 13.5% of the population in Oregon. The 30-39 range — which makes up the largest group of Oregonians at about 14% — is at 17.6% of all COVID-19 cases. The overall rate of cases drops for each of the remaining age groups: 16.6% for 40-49, 14.5% for 50-59, 9.8% for 60-69, 6.1% for 70-79 and 4.4% for 80 and older.
The state reported 53 COVID-19-related deaths in June, and as has been the case throughout the pandemic, older individuals are more likely to succumb to the virus. Just more than half (27) of those were 80 or older, and 23 more were between 60 and 79. Though they make up just over 4% of cases, the 80-and-older group has totaled 46.9% of the deaths in the state, and cases for those individuals have a mortality rate of 25.6% — though that number is down from 29.3% at the end of May. Individuals 70-79 (10.6%) and 60-69 (4.8%) still have rates higher than the state average, but also have seen theirs drop since May 31. To date the mortality rate of individuals younger than 60 in Oregon is 0.19% (13 in 6,881 cases). For 60 and older, it’s 11%.
The overall state mortality rate, which was 3.6% at the end of May, has dropped to 2.4%.
More women have contracted the virus than men — and at a rate just above their percentage of the population, but more men have succumbed to the disease. Women make up 51.98% of the cases in Oregon, but men have accounted for 57% of COVID-19-related deaths. Men’s mortality rate is at 2.84%, while for wome it’s 1.98%.
