LA GRANDE — The most recent model from Oregon Health Authority and studies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated the actual number of cases of COVID-19 could be anywhere from five to 10 times higher than what is reflected in the official statistics.
The results of those studies also could move the mortality rate for the virus five to 10 times lower and drop it — at least in Oregon — to less than 0.5%, and could better point to those most susceptible to the disease and how to protect them.
OHA last week released an updated projection that, depending on the spread of the virus, there could be anywhere from 87,000 to 152,600 cases of COVID-19 in the state by the end of July. If there were that many cases, at the current mortality rate of 1.9%, the state could be looking at a death count ranging from 1,650 to 2,900. If even 5% of the population was infected, at that rate, there would be close to 4,000 deaths.
But that same report stated during the first part of July its models estimated there were 52,400 cases in the state of Oregon. This indicates a number more than five times what was reported in the state at that time (9,294 on the OHA daily report, while the projection stated its data pointed to about 10,200).
The report also referenced a CDC study from March to early May that examined seroprevalence tests — which looks at the level of a pathogen in the blood — from across the nation and estimated the number of cases was 10 times the number reported. This would mean roughly 80-90% of cases are not being counted, likely due to a person being asymptomatic and not getting tested.
Depending on the location in the CDC study, the actual number of cases ranged anywhere from six to 24 times the number of known cases.
Neither study cites the impact such data could have on the mortality rate of those with the virus.
But what would the actual mortality rate be if 80-90% of those with the virus are not even showing signs, and therefore not getting tested and not being counted?
It would be a lot lower.
In Oregon, as of Wednesday, there were 13,081 cases of COVID-19, and 247 fatalities attributed to the disease. This comes out to a mortality rate of 1.9%. There likely would be more deaths even if the numbers of cases zeroed out moving forward, and the rate has decreased as there have been more infections confirmed.
Older, more susceptible individuals were getting infected at a higher rate early in the pandemic, but younger Oregonians are swinging the pendulum the other direction and now make up a slightly higher percentage of cases than they do the state population, while those from age 60-79 have an infection rate lower than their portion of the population.
For the sake of assuming the rate would be a bit higher if the population-to-infection proportions were even, the first data set will use a 2.5% mortality rate as a baseline. This would mean, if there were no more infections than the 13,081 in Oregon, the total number of casualties would be 327.
If the number of cases is five times higher, then the total number would be 65,405, and if 10 times higher, it would be 130,810.
Since the additional 80-90% of individuals with COVID-19 are likely not symptomatic and not succumbing to the disease, the casualty total on the baseline would not increase. This would result in the fatality rate, if the number of cases is five times higher, being at 0.5%. If it’s 10 times the number of cases, then the fatality rate would be 0.25%.
Some circles have argued about how much more lethal the coronavirus is than the flu. In the last decade, the morality rate of the flu season has varied from almost 0.1% to 0.17%, according to figures from the CDC. If, in fact, COVID-19’s mortality rate is 0.25%, that number is a fatality rate only 1.5 times higher than the worst flu season of the last decade, and 2.6 times higher than the most mild one.
What do those numbers mean if 10% of the state were infected?
The state has an estimated 4.2 million individuals, so 10% of the population would be 420,000 cases. A fatality rate of 0.5% would mean 2,100 deaths, and a rate of 0.25% would be half that — 1,050. They are numbers that, while still high, are lower than the 2,900 or 4,000 listed earlier.
What would happen if the rate of 1.9% were applied rather than 2.5%?
Strictly for the math purposes, this would assume at 13,081 cases there were no more casualties, so the baseline freezes at 247.
If the number of cases is five times higher, the mortality rate drops to 0.38%. If it’s 10 times higher, the rate is 0.191% — only double the mildest flu season of the last decade and just a touch above the worst.
If 10% of Oregonians contracted the virus, then the number of casualties is between 802 and 1,596.
How, then, does the data apply by age range to help zero in the focus on how to better protect Oregonians from COVID-19?
This will use a different data set, so the numbers will be a little different from the previous summations. It’ll take into account the current mortality rates by age and the percentage of the population those groups made up according to US Census estimates from 2018. Like the previous examples, it will assume 10% of the state has been infected.
The mortality rates at each age range, through Wednesday, are 23.82% for individuals 80 and older, 9.34% for those age 70-79, 4.07% for those age 60-69, 0.7% for people between age 50-59 and 0.13% for anyone younger than 50.
If the infection rate is 10 times higher, and the mortality rate is 10 times lower, the numbers above change to 2.4%, 0.94%, 0.4%, 0.07% and 0.01%, respectively. There would be about 42,000 known cases — roughly 30,000 more than currently — but 378,000 unknown or asymptomatic cases.
There would be about 945 casualties, with about 11% of the population — those who would require extra protection — making up 70% of the cases.
And the mortality rate would be 0.23%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.