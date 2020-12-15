LA GRANDE — Applications for the city of La Grande’s COVID-19 Business Assistance Grants are due Friday, Dec. 18, by 5 p.m.
The city set aside $250,000 in aid for small businesses within the La Grande city limits. The four-part financial assistance package consists of an expansion of the existing Emergency Loan Program, now with two options for terms, including an 18-month/zero interest option.
The program also provides small grants for purchasing equipment to help meet the state’s requirements for COVID-19 safety measures and a grant for accounting software complete with training through Training & Employment Consortium, La Grande.
Applications for the city's grants are available in the blog section of www.ignitemybusiness.org.
“We know that our small businesses are really struggling right now,” La Grande Mayor Steve Clements said in a press release, “and the city wanted to offer additional assistance with a variety of options to meet the diverse needs of our businesses.”
Clements said the applications will be processed quickly. He added the grants bring La Grande’s investment in its small businesses to more than $430,000 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a breakdown of the programs:
• Business Software Grant Program ($10,000 available): Provides up to $500 to purchase accounting software for businesses in conjunction with the business receiving training on the software. The city is accepting applications immediately and will award grants on a first-come, first served basis.
• COVID-19 Business Assistance Grant Program: Up to $2,500 to help businesses purchase equipment, make improvements or pay other costs directly related to COVID-19 impacts. The program allocates funding based on the nature of the request coupled with priority to businesses subject to the most restrictive state mandates. The city is accepting applications for this program immediately until the deadline.
• Emergency Loan Program ($200,000 available): A businesses can borrow up to $10,000. The loans require an application and approval using the Emergency Loan Program provisions. The city gives priority to businesses that have not yet received a La Grande emergency loan and are subject to the most restrictive state mandates, such as closure. Under this program businesses would have two options:
1) A four-year, 1% interest long-term loan, no payments for six months, interest only for the following six months, and principle and interest for the following three years, no early pay-off penalty.
2) A new 18-month, 0% interest short-term loan, no payments for six months followed by 12-month payments of principle.
