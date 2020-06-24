IMBLER — The status of Imbler High School’s graduation ceremony remains in flux because of the coronavirus pandemic.
What is certain is the commencement will be conducted at the school on the Fourth of July at 10 a.m., Imbler School District Superintendent Angie Lakey-Campbell said Wednesday. The ceremony will either be at the school’s football field or in the gym. A decision on the exact location will not be made until it is known what social distancing rules will be in place in Union County. Lakey-Campbell said she will be checking with Union County Public Health Administrator Carrie Brogoitti for additional information.
The option of having a traditional commencement ceremony in the gym that would meet social distancing standards still is a possibility if rules are relaxed, because the high school has a small class of 13 seniors, Lakey-Campbell said.
Should Imbler High conduct its graduation ceremony at the football field, the superintendent said, it would be a drive-thru commencement, like recent commencements for seniors at La Grande, Cove and Elgin schools due to the pandemic.
“We want to make the graduation somewhat normal,” Lakey-Campbell said.
It is very likely that all of the school’s graduating seniors will be able to attend the ceremony. All still are in the Grande Ronde Valley, except for a student who is in Utah but plans to return for graduation, the Imbler superintendent said.
The Imbler School Board decided in May to schedule the graduation ceremony for July 4 in the hopes the pandemic would have dissipated in Union County to the point social distancing standards would be relaxed, allowing for a traditional graduation. The board also was hopeful that after the graduation ceremony, students could ride in Imbler’s annual Fourth of July parade, Lakey-Campbell said.
The parade hopes ended when the city of Imbler canceled the event because of the pandemic.
The chances of Imbler Hig having a traditional graduation were greatly reduced early last week when the number of COVID-19 cases in Union County increased dramatically.
