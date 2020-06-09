UNION — Seniors from Union High School’s class of 2020 walked across the stage Saturday morning to receive their diplomas in a socially distanced ceremony, followed by a video presentation at the La Grande Drive-in later that night. EO AliveTV put together footage from the ceremony and pre-recorded speeches to play for the seniors and their supporters.
“We all get to get together and watch it at the drive-in, and it is something we will all have for the rest of our lives,” graduate Ashlyn Baxter said about her favorite part of the celebration.
Saturday morning, 33 of 34 graduates strolled through a set of doors to the gymnasium. Family members and supporters entered through th doors on the opposite side of the gym to watch their graduates cross the stage. Once a graduate made it across and back to their family, the group left the gym and the next student and group came in. Carter Wells, the district’s superintendent and the high school principal, said this allowed for proper social distancing.
“These seniors have been denied so many things because of COVID — their spring quarter, their senior year,” Wells said. “We wanted to replicate what they remember as a traditional graduation. They’ve seen their brothers or sisters or family graduate, and we wanted to honor that memory for them as best we can.”
After graduates transversed the stage, they reunited with their families and went through the hallway of the main school building where poster boards with pictures and memories for each graduate were on display.
Rory Hill, the valedictorian for the senior class, said she was excited about how the school chose to handle commencement amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she was grateful for the chance to prerecord her graduation speech for a later video.
“It is so different than from what I imagined it would be,” Hill said. “It is so special and unique and I am so excited. I am kind of glad I get to watch my speech with everyone else.”
Hill’s speech focused on life being like a roller coaster, a fun ride full of ups and downs.
