Meals on Wheels volunteers sort prepared meals prior to deliver to seniors, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at the Renton Senior Activity Center in Renton, Washington. Nationally, Meals on Wheels America said its 5,000 community programs are, on average, serving more meals this year compared to in 2019, and nearly all of them are facing financial strain because the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to buy additional safety equipment and pay drivers to replace volunteers.