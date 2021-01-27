WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci said there's reason to be concerned about the impact of some coronavirus mutations on vaccines, but scientists have plenty of options for adjustments to maintain the effectiveness of vaccines and treatments.
The government's top infectious disease expert said there's particular concern about the so-called South African variant, because lab tests have shown it can diminish the protective power of the vaccines approved to date.
However, Fauci stressed the level of protection provided still was well within what he called the "cushion" of vaccine effectiveness.
Fauci said one vaccine that still is in testing is being measured for effectiveness against the South African variant and another strain that has emerged in Brazil. He called that a promising development.
The U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention reported the U.S. may reach 514,000 deaths by Feb. 20.
— The Associated Press
