LA GRANDE — The annual Mount Emily Recreation Area Drug Free Run is going virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, a fundraiser for drug and alcohol education programs and activities, will be held online this year. No, participants will not be simulating running and walking through cyberspace, but they will be posting their personal results online throughout August.
Everyone who enters and posts information about their performances in a 10-kilometer, five-kilometer or a one-mile run or walk will be credited with participating in the annual event, which is sponsored by the Union County Safe Communities Coalition.
The fundraiser started 23 years ago as the 24-Hour Drug Free Relay conducted at La Grande High School’s track. The relay became a 12-hour event at LHS’s track about seven years ago. It evolved into a run-walk event at the Mount Emily Recreation Area a few years later.
This summer’s event will not be conducted in its traditional fashion because it would be difficult to do so while conforming to social distancing requirements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Margaret Spence, coordinator of the Union County Safe Communities Coalition, said people understand why the Drug Free Run has to be altered and are thankful a version of it still will be conducted.
“People are excited that we are doing something,” Spence said.
Entrants will be able to conduct their run-walk anytime during August. Participants can enter anytime in August, but not before, at drugfreerun.itsyourrace.com. The entry fee is $10 per person or $25 for families of three or more. Participants will be able to enter in the following age groups, all of which are for both genders — 12 and younger, 13-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69 and 70 and up.
Participants can do their MERA run-walk at any place. Maps of the MERA routes used for the Drug Free Run in 2019 are available online at drugfreerun.itsyourrace.com. All entrants will receive a shirt available at Community Merchants, 1210 Adams Ave., La Grande. Organizers encourage participants to post photos and videos of their runs and walks online.
After August, times of the participants in the virtual MERA Drug Free Run will be tabulated and results of the top placers will then be posted, Spence said.
