ELGIN — The Eagle Cap Excursion Train will not run this season.
The Friends of the Joseph Branch Board of Directors on Friday announced the cancellation of the train’s season.
The board reported in a press release it has watched the status of the coronavirus pandemic and decided to not operate the Eagle Cap Excursion Train this season.
“When considering the average age of passengers and volunteers, the enclosed and close environment on the train and what it would entail to reduce the risk for all involved, the board members voted unanimously not to run,” according to the press release. “Instead, they will concentrate this year on making further improvements to the equipment, work with the Wallowa Union Rail Authority to upgrade the tracks and lay the groundwork for an amazing season in 2021.”
“A majority of our passengers are of the population most vulnerable to the virus and it would be difficult to keep the social distance parameters during the trips, while carrying enough passengers to cover costs,” Ed Spaulding, board president and engineer, said in the press release. “As always, our top priority is the health and safety of passengers and volunteers, and to ensure they have an enjoyable experience. We believe the best way to achieve that is to delay all activity until the virus is under control.”
After announcing a busy season in March, the group cancelled its May and June trips, then announced delaying the season until fall. The board reported it negative impacts shutting down will have on Union and Wallowa County businesses.
“We look forward to serving our passengers again and will work hard to help rebuild the tourism industry in 2021,” Spaulding concluded.
The nonprofit Friends of the Joseph Branch is contacting people with people with reservations and offering refunds or vouchers for use in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.