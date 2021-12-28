LA GRANDE — Officials at Eastern Oregon University are keeping their options open about instituting COVID-19 booster shot requirements amid a sharp national spike in coronavirus cases driven by the highly transmissible omicron variant.
Tim Seydel, EOU’s vice president for university advancement, said the university is not yet requiring boosters but has been having conversations about a requirement, especially in light of the University of Oregon’s Twitter announcement on Monday, Dec. 20, that it would require booster shots as omicron reached Oregon, saying students, faculty and staff should get the extra dose “as soon as they are eligible.”
“Our focus probably right now is continuing to watch what’s happening, monitoring the situation and recommendations from health officials statewide and, of course, locally,” Seydel said. “There’s no requirement right now for students or employees to have a booster as we start with our winter term. We’re going to continue to monitor to see how the situation evolves.”
Seydel said with so many moving parts and differing projections, Eastern Oregon officials continue to meet on a weekly basis with the Center for Human Development to stay abreast of COVID-19’s impact locally.
The school instituted a vaccination mandate in October that requires all of EOU’s on-campus staff and students to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 or to have an approved religious, philosophical or medical exemption. Seydel said the on-campus vaccination rate for employees and students is between 75-80%. The school during the holiday break has reminded students and staff who were traveling to practice safety measures to avoid contracting the virus.
“When we start up again, all unvaccinated students, if they can’t or don’t have proof, then they’ll get tested,” he said. “And then we’ll continue monitoring them and our employees. If they’re vaccinated, we already have their proof. And then if they’re unvaccinated, then we’d have them continue to do their weekly or daily health checks.”
Omicron’s rise
The rapid rise of the omicron variant has stirred considerable panic since news about the highly transmissible strain caught international attention in late November. The Oregonian reported on Dec. 23 the state’s COVID-19 omicron hospitalization peak won’t be nearly as bad as forecasters predicted earlier this month, but still could overwhelm the health care system within weeks with about as many people needing hospital beds as did during the delta wave. Oregon Health & Science University revised its omicron surge projections, down from about 2,400 people hospitalized at the peak of the upcoming surge to about 1,200, provided Oregonians take steps to prevent the spread of infections.
The peak, which is expected to hit in early February, could exceed 1,700 if Oregonians’ behavior doesn’t change, though it always has in the past when infections have started to climb, OHSU data analyst Peter Graven told The Oregonian.
But while the downward revision could be heartening, the predicted wave of hospitalizations still could rival or exceed Oregon’s peak in early September.
“The risk of overwhelming hospital systems is real,” Graven told The Oregonian. “We’re seeing a dire situation.”
On-campus protocol continues
As the omicron surge unfolds nationwide, Seydel said Eastern Oregon does not anticipate a change in on-campus activities.
“Eastern put protocols in place and worked to have students in class on campus, even at limited capacity,” he said. “That really worked well for our students, and we want to keep doing that.”
Seydel said the school has been successful in keeping case counts low this fall, an indication that EOU’s protocol is working and that students are monitoring themselves.
“If they’re not feeling good, they’re getting over to our Student Health Center and getting tested,” he said.
Seydel said Eastern Oregon will continue to hold vaccine clinics during the winter term to further encourage the extra shot. During two recent clinics held on campus, approximately 80 booster shots were given, according to Seydel.
“We’ve had four clinics already, and we’re planning to hold another one in January. And at the last one, we had just a lot of booster shots, which again is another really good indicator,” he said. “We had a lot of students and employees going in to get their booster.”
