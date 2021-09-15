HERMISTON — The Eastern Oregon Economic Summit has been postponed until June 2022 due to the continued surge of the delta variant of COVID-19 and to facilitate full participation by attendees, panelists and speakers.
The new dates are June 16-17, 2022, at Hermiston High School, with industry tours scheduled for Thursday, June 16, and Summit events on Friday, June 17.
“The Economic Summit is an important opportunity for our region to showcase the growth and opportunities we’re experiencing, and to invite leaders from around the state to learn more about what we have going on and where our challenges lie,” said Bobby Levy, president of the Eastern Oregon Women’s Coalition. “The board and our partners decided it would be better to put our full effort into an event everyone can attend in 2022.”
The agenda and area tours will remain the same, with a focus on water, housing, forestry and economic development. Tickets will automatically be transferred to the new dates, and more information will be coming about hotel reservations made at the Holiday Inn with the event code.
The two-day Eastern Oregon Economic Summit is an opportunity for private and public sector leaders from throughout Oregon to learn about the growth and potential of Eastern Oregon’s economy. Speakers include industry experts and state and federal lawmakers.
The Summit features field and industry tours, general session speakers, and breakout panels focused on federal and state legislative updates, programs, economic trends, and more.
