LA GRANDE — The annual Eastern Oregon Film Festival in La Grande will be completely online for the 2020 season.
The weekend-long festival in October has operated in venues along Depot Street in downtown. But due to coronavirus regulations regarding gathering sizes, the festival’s films now will be available for viewers to screen at home Oct. 22-24.
“We are not ones to give up easily and throw in the towel,” festival director Christopher Jennings said. “We are still going to do it for several reasons.”
He said that includes respecting the time and money filmmakers have put into their projects. Additionally, the festival has elevated the area, Jennings said, and would like to keep the event on people’s radar.
“If we stopped it would be easy not to pick it up again,” Jennings said. “We want to keep our name and the event in people’s minds. It is something people from all over have come to look forward to.”
This year’s festival received more than 120 films, which the film festival’s selection committee is narrowing down to about 12 features and up to 40 short films.
Jennings said if cases in Union County improve and the governor lifts gathering regulations, it is possible the event will be in person. The festival likely will use Vimeo to stream films and use a meeting platform to give audience members the chance to talk to filmmakers.
“We will still have a hub for the festival,” Jennings said. “A place for people to come together to discuss the film, ask questions and talk to the people who make them.”
