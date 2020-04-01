Eastern Oregon gets COVID-19 support

LA GRANDE — Union, Wallowa, Baker and Umatilla counties and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation received funding from the Oregon Health Authority to help local public health departments in the fight against the spread of COVID-19. The funding is part of a $4 million effort to assist at the local level.
Union County received $58,006 and handed that to La Grande’s Center for Human Development, which serves as the county’s public health agency. Carrie Brogoitti, the center’s public health administrator, said the funding will help retain staff and focus efforts on the coronavirus crisis.
“For smaller health departments in Eastern Oregon, any funding we receive to support communicable disease response makes a big difference,” Brogoitti said. “Most of the health departments in our region have a small number of employees that normally work in variety of different programs. This funding will allow staff to temporarily shift their responsibilities so they can support our local response activities.”
The money can be used to cover the cost of reporting and monitoring the spread, identifying and screening individuals for the virus and for education, prevention and other communication efforts for the public.
Baker County received $33,071, which will go toward maintaining staff focused on COVID-19.
Baker County Health Department Administrator Nancy Staten said there is a lot of work being done within the community, which wouldn’t be possible without the staff to support it.
Wallowa County received $32,461, Umatilla County received $113,923, and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center received $40,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.