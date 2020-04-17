Eastern Oregon Livestock Show no-go

UNION — The 113th Eastern Oregon Livestock Show in Union will not run this year.

The organization’s board of directors voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the annual livestock show because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was a heartbreaking decision to have to make,’’ said Joann Hefner, secretary-treasurer for the Livestock Show.

Protecting people from COVID-19 was the determining factor in the board’s decision.

“We had health and safety in mind,’’ Hefner said.

The organization in a statement on its Facebook page explained the directors were monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and did nor have any other choice.

“We want everyone to stay healthy and safe,” according to the statement, “so please continue to practice social distancing when possible.”

The rodeo and related events were set to run June 8-14. But the annual EOLS 4-H and FFA livestock auction could go online later this spring.

“Currently, the livestock auction committee, 4-H leaders, and FFA advisors are working tirelessly towards a plan for all the 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors,” according to the statement. “The youth is our top priority and, as always, we want to see them succeed.”

The auction annually raises thousands of dollars for the youth of northeast Oregon. The board has not made decisions regarding the possibility of a video auction, but Hefner said the hope is an online auction would occur around the date of the event had there not been a pandemic.

The show is the largest rodeo in the northeast corner of Oregon and has run each year since its inception in 1908.

The organization in the statement also thanked volunteers, sponsors, community members and others for their support and declared the event will return in June 2021.