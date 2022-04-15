LA GRANDE — Counties across Oregon are seeing slight upticks in COVID-19 cases in April compared to March.
Even so, cases remain significantly low in comparison to past surges caused by COVID-19 variants. COVID-19 numbers in Union County have deflated in recent months, with the county totaling just 14 cases between March 13 and April 13.
Eastern Oregon University, La Grande, has not reported a positive COVID-19 test since Feb. 27. On-campus mask mandates were lifted March 12, and the university has seen a handful of students report illnesses, but further testing revealed a common cold or other sickness. The school’s 2,808 total tests administered equate to a 10.5% positivity rate through April 13.
“People seem to be dealing well with knowing that masks are welcome, but not required,” said Lacy Karpilo, Eastern’s vice president of student affairs. “There’s still some people wearing masks and we’re creating that space where people can make that choice. We’re finding that people are very excited to connect and see faces, we hear that a lot. We’re watching though, of course, as it comes to cases.”
Physical distancing requirements have gone by the wayside for most of the academic year, but now students are also able to engage in common dorm spaces and university buildings without a mask. However, masks are still required at the Eastern Oregon University health center.
The university is working with the Center for Human Development in regard to booster shot availability. Eastern does not plan to host vaccine clinics on campus in the near future, rather urging any interested individuals to utilize resources available at CHD.
“We’re waiting at this point,” Karpilo said. “Since CHD has it available and people can go there, we feel that those who need it are able to get it.”
As the university phases into a more normal learning environment, officials are also looking forward to bringing back a standard rendition of a storied tradition — graduation. Eastern is planning its end-of-year commencement ceremony at Community Stadium. This year’s ceremony will be the first on the field since 2018, as the turf was being replaced in 2019 and COVID-19 altered the formats of the last two graduations.
“It will be in person and we will manage if there were to be an outbreak or whatnot,” Karpilo said. “However we can manage that we will, but we know it’s so important for people to be able to have that celebration of success and share that with their loved ones.”
