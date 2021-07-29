WALLOWA — The Elbow Creek Fire is 43% contained, with backup firefighters and equipment still arriving to support the fire line on the 22,901-acre fire, according to a press release from the morning of Wednesday, July 28.
“Crews continued with burnouts in the east side of Elbow Creek and working grids to locate and suppress any spot fires in the area,” the statement from the Oregon Department of Forestry said. “Work by firefighters is now transitioning to mop up and patrol along all Divisions, while ongoing work continues on known, scattered hot areas such as those discovered in dozer berms along fire lines.”
As of the July 28 press release, there are 1,057 personnel working on the fire, which has destroyed two houses and four additional buildings. Handheld infrared detection cameras are being used to monitor hot spots.
According to the statement, stinging insects and poisonous snakes are adding to the risk that firefighters are experiencing. There have been six minor injuries among fire personnel, although the causes are not known.
Within the incident command center and fire camp, strict COVID-19 restrictions are in place to reduce further health risks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.