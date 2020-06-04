ELGIN — Seniors at Elgin High School received a reverse parade leading up to an original graduation ceremony.
Rather than the seniors walking through town as families, friends and supporters watched, each senior stood at a light pole under a banner displaying their name and photo as others drove through town toward the high school football field where the ceremony took place.
“It is so unique and we are getting to involve the community in it,” graduate Tymra Anderson said. “It was really well thought out and planned. I am going to miss walking, but the uniqueness of the graduation makes up for it.”
The Union County Sheriff’s Office led the parade of cars down Division Street. Faculty and staff of Elgin High School rode a decorated bus and cars followed suit, decorated with purple and white balloons and paint. On each side of the street, seniors in their caps and gowns waved until the last car passed. The graduation students took to a bus for a ride to the football field for the ceremony.
Because of social distancing guidelines due to coronavirus concerns, the school closed the commencement to the general public and limited families and supporters to groups of 25.
They and the graduates had to stay at their cars, and Elgin Superintendent and High School Principal Dianne Greif went around to the cars to hand graduates their diplomas.
“I believe our students needed to have a culminating activity for their 12 years of school,” Greif said.
There was a sense of longing for tradition from the seniors. Several said walking across the stage to receive their diplomas was something they had been looking forward to for years.
“It sucks we don’t get the graduation we planned on having at the beginning of the year,” graduate Ty Hammond said. “COVID ruined it, but at least we have what we are having and I am able to still have friends around and my family supporting me.”
