ELGIN — An outbreak of COVID-19 is sending Elgin School District junior and high school students back to distance learning.
The district on Wednesday, March 3, announced the change following the confirmation of an outbreak of infections among staff and students. Elgin Superintendent Dianne Greif said the contact tracing program at the junior/senior high school identified five people — two students and three staff— who were exposed to the virus.
The school district also noted an increase in absences due to COVID-19-like symptoms. Administrators asked students to take home supplies and materials to continue education remotely, and said learning will take place during regular school hours, albeit through Google Classroom.
The district also reported it expects to reopen Monday, March 29, following spring break.
Across Union County, COVID-19 infection rates soared to 10 infections on Wednesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority, the highest one-day total since Feb. 16. The county's total number of confirmed cases stands at 1,295.
Over a two-week period, Union county saw an increase of 38 cases — from 1,257 to 1,295 — which falls short of the 54 cases needed to place the county in extreme risk status.
