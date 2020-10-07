ELGIN — Elgin School District Superintendent Diane Greif announced an employee of the district has tested positive for coronavirus.
Greif posted the information Wednesday, Oct. 7, on the district's Facebook page.
"As members of the school community we understand that this might raise concerns and questions about how this impacts your family," Greif said in her post.
Greif said the school is working with Union County Public Health and the district is reviewing cohort logs to identify potential exposure. She said the district will notify families and parents of possible cases as soon as possible, and asked students and parents to notify the school if a family member becomes ill.
