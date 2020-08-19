ELGIN — The Elgin School District will have a closed campus for at least the first month of the 2020-21 school year.
The Elgin School Board passed a resolution Monday, Aug. 17, requiring all students to stay on campus for their full school day for the first month of the school year after school starts on Aug. 31. The board passed the resolution while discussing reopening plans. Students will be on campus for the first time in more than five months when classes start in 11 days. The Elgin School District, like all of those in Oregon, have been closed since mid March by state order because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Elgin School Board discussed the possibility of allowing high school students to leave campus during lunch but decided against it because that might create confusion, said Dianne Greif, the school district’s superintendent. The board will evaluate how having a closed campus is working a month into the school year and then decide on whether to open the district’s campus for a portion of students.
The school district’s reopening plans call for cohorts of students at Stella Mayfield School to stay primarily in their classrooms throughout the day. The same will hold true at Elgin High School, where students will stay in cohorts while teachers move among the classrooms to provide instruction.
Cohorts at Stella Mayfield and the high school will be assigned to specific entrance and exit points to prevent students in different cohorts from mingling.
Stella Mayfield principal Tom Sorensen told the board that informing all children of the new rules will be challenging because he does not have the option of telling all of them at once. The state’s COVID-19 rules prohibit large school assemblies.
The school district’s plans for reopening with on-site education could change if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, which would force the district to again provide only distance education, just as it did in the spring.
To prepare for this possibility, Greif said the district will be making sure all students become familiar with Google Classroom, an internet tool for distance education. Greif said the school district also is trying to make sure all families have internet service. She said the district has found a handful of families with students without internet access, and they will be assisted if it becomes necessary to again provide only distance education.
