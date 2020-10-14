ENTERPRISE — The city of Enterprise received $58,350.77 from the federal Treasury’s Coronavirus Relief Fund to address unforeseen financial needs and risks created by the COVID-19 pandemic, it was announced at the Monday, Oct. 12, city council meeting.
Councilors Chris Pritchard and Brandon Miller volunteered to serve on a committee to decide how to disperse the funds.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead recommended up to $15,000 for computer system updates to allow for working remotely is needed, up to $15,000 for community partners to assist families with COVID-19 relief, and up to $25,000 for small business grant funding. The council approved request.
The council also unanimously approved a resolution for changes to the general fund budget appropriations to allow for COVID-91 relief revenues and expenditures.
In another matter, the Airport Committee of Councilors David Elliott and Bruce Bliven requested a review of the 1992 Airport Operating Agreement and requested the elimination of the internet at the airport to save costs. A review will be completed and a new agreement approved by April 1. The council agreed to immediately suspend internet service at the airport, with Councilor Larry Christman dissenting.
Lucas Stangel, a member of the local flying club, requested the city apply for and facilitate a grant through Oregon Department of Aviation for airport safety improvements. The council approved the request, and McQuead will submit the grant application by the October deadline.
Also Monday, McQuead gave an update on the hiring process to replace Police Chief Joel Fish, who won the May primary for Wallowa County Sheriff and is is the lone name on the ballot for sheriff in the November election.
McQuead said the application period for chief closes Monday, Oct. 26, with reviews starting the next day. The first round of interviews begins Nov. 5 with a second round Nov. 10. The goal is to make an offer to a new chief by the end of November.
The council also approved a recommendation by Miller and Elliott to approve the annual Community-Economic-Tourism Related Activities Grant Application for the The Wallowa Valley Community Ice Rink. The rink will receive $2,000 to fund a manager to open/close the rink, maintain equipment, surface the ice and coordinate volunteers.
