LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will soon be lifting its mask mandate, the university announced on Friday, March 4.
Beginning March 12, in most indoor EOU settings, masks will be welcomed but will not be required, according to a press release from the school.
State and federal requirements for wearing masks in health care settings, within public transit and in other specialized settings will remain in place at this time. This means masks will still have to be worn at EOU’s student health center.
EOU’s move comes after Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Feb. 28 that starting March 12 the states of Oregon, California and Washington collaboratively will no longer require masks to be worn in indoor public places.
“In accordance with the changes in statewide requirements, EOU will repeal its COVID-19 Pandemic Face Covering Policy. Masks continue to be available near building entrances throughout campus," the press release said.
EOU will continue to monitor COVID-19 cases cases and will remain in contact with local and state health officials as it moves through changes in other safety and health protocols.
