EOU announces reopening plans in development

LA GRANDE — As universities wrap up spring term, Eastern Oregon University announced that it is developing campus reopening plans.
Oregon’s public universities are working with state leaders and have developed a framework with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for review by the Oregon Health Authority.
“We are looking forward to the gradual reopening of our main campus in preparation for fall term and a new academic year,” Vice President for University Advancement Tim Seydel said. “Our planning will be in alignment with public health guidance and with students and our employees at the forefront.”
To develop the operational details, EOU has created teams to work on specific resumption plans for each area of the university. These teams include employees and students who will help build out resumption plans for in-person classes, labs, office spaces, building access, athletics and residence halls. More specifics will be available over the next few weeks.
While Union County was approved by the state to begin Phase 1 of the reopening process on May 15, EOU will continue to operate through remote access for the remainder of spring term. Campus offices and buildings also remain closed to the public during this time.
“We continue our commitment to the health and well-being of our students and the continuation of their academic progress,” Seydel said. “Everyone, including the local community, has made an incredible effort to serve our students, not only academically, but also by reaching out to make sure students have the support they need during this time.”
