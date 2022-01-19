Phillip Malatare (0) goes for a basket during the second half of the match between Eastern Oregon University and Montana Western University at Quinn Coliseum on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021. Eastern Oregon walked away with a narrow 67-61 victory in their home opener.
LA GRANDE — In the midst of a spike in the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Oregon University Athletics announced on Wednesday, Jan. 19 that it will no longer be serving concessions or hospitality dining at home sporting events.
"As tough as this decision is for us to make, it is the best possible route we are going to take so that we can still allow fans to games," Director of Athletics Anji Weissenfluh said in a press release. "We want to mitigate the spread of COVID and this option allows our fans to still come and watch the student-athletes compete."
According to the statement from the university, Eastern is exercising the precautionary measures in order to ensure that fans are allowed at games for the remainder of the academic year.
Eastern’s spectator policy requires that all fans in attendance wear masks during indoor and outdoor events.
No outside food will be allowed inside Quinn Coliseum, but fans will be allowed to leave in between women’s and men’s basketball games to eat if they wish. Fans are required to keep their tickets in order to re-enter the stadium.
Back-to-back home men's and women's basketball games against Oregon Tech on Jan. 21 and Southern Oregon on Jan. 22 will be the first instances that the new policy is put into place.
