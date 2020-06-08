LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University anticipates cutting $1.5 million in fiscal year 2020-21 from its education and general budget to offset coming cuts to state funding. And students are going to pay a little more to attend the La Grande-based college.
The university’s board of trustees met June 4 via Zoom to approve a preliminary budget for the upcoming school year, according to a university press release. Along with the hefty cut, the board approved increases to tuition and enrollment fees.
Lara Moore, vice president for finance and administration, presented two tuition and fee proposals for 2020-21, according to the press release, and after extended discussion, the board selected the lower increases.
Under the plan, on-campus resident tuition will increase by 4.2% per student credit hour, a difference of $7 per credit, the press release stated. Mandatory enrollment fees for on-campus resident students will go up by 5.5%, and overall cost of attendance, which is based on a student taking 45 credits and living on campus with a medium meal plan, increases by 3.8%.
EOU’s tuition and fees have been steadily increasing in recent years, with the 2019-2020 fiscal year seeing a 4.9% increase in on-campus tuition. Students paid approximately $22,664 to attend EOU as a local full-time student during the 2018-2019 school year. According to the EOU website, undergraduate tuition for 2020-21 will costs about $7,800. Fees, room and board, books, transportation and personal expenses bring that total to about $25,000 a year.
Moore said with the tuition increase there will come an increase in the fee remissions budget to help students. For the coming school year, the fee remissions budget has $3.03 million to respond to student needs.
“We’re using every lever in our toolbox to soften the impact of COVID-19,” Moore said.
Holding tuition increases at a minimum means Eastern will have to use about $2.6 million from its fund balance along with with cut of approximately $1.5 million to offset anticipated state funding reductions.
EOU operated on a $44.3 million budget for the fiscal year 2020, with revenue just above that at $44.5 million, the press release stated, and the board is waiting for the amount the school will receive from the state before approving a final budget in the fall.
The university’s board also is consulting with Oregon public universities and the Higher Education Coordinating Committee to make recommendations for construction funding, which the university considers a way to provide employment in addition to updating and maintaining the campus.
EOU received $579,000 as part of the federal CARES — Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security — Act in response to the pandemic. The university reported it distributed $300,000 to students with the remaining available to assist students in the coming school year.
In other business, the board voted to begin investigating an in-depth presidential evaluation process that must be conducted every five years. This will be the first time Eastern’s independent board has embarked on such a process, the press release stated, and the university antiquates the work will take at least a year to complete. The board also completed its mandated self-evaluation, and shared governance leaders gave their final reports.
