LA GRANDE — La Grande youths this year will have to go without trick-or-treating at residence halls at Eastern Oregon University.
EOU in a press release Monday, Oct. 12, announced it is closing the residence halls on Halloween night, a move to keep the community safe due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Many university events integrate students with local life," the press release stated. "However, this means when problems arise, like a pandemic, it is important to prioritize community health."
Residence Life director Jeremy Jones said in the announcement there was no viable way to host the event in a safe manner. He said he understands there may be some disappointment among community members as well as college students. He said he hopes to resume the trick-or-treating next year.
"I always want to take the opportunity to thank our community and to thank our students for their sacrifice and continued commitment to the safety and the well-being of our students and our community,” Jones said in the press release.
Jones also said is was important for everyone to assess their Halloween activities for risk and find creative ways to celebrate Halloween.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.