EOU commencement goes virtual

LA GRANDE — There will be no stage to walk across this June for graduating Eastern Oregon University students. The La Grande-based college has nixed its in-person graduation because of restrictions due to the coronavirus and instead opted for a virtual graduation June 13.
The change not only will affect the students, families and the school itself, but it could make a difference to local businesses that were anticipating the mid-year influx of visitors.
“We started discussions in March when the university moved to remote delivery of its on-campus classes, but did not immediately move to a virtual event because we know the in-person commencement ceremony means a great deal to our students and their families,” Eastern’s vice president for university advancement, Tim Seydel, said.
Students who wish to walk will be able to during the spring commencement ceremony in 2021. However, for those who would like to hear their names in a commencement ceremony sooner, there may be a fall in-person ceremony they will be welcome to attend. That ceremony is not guaranteed, depending on how long coronavirus restrictions continue. Seydel said the decision came after surveying students about their feelings about commencement.
“EOU students are invested in this ceremony for a wide array of reasons,” Seydel said. “The commencement team is using that feedback to shape plans going forward. An in-person ceremony is the preferred option for both on-campus and online students. Walking across the stage to receive your diploma from the president is a huge milestone and represents an incredible investment of time and effort.”
Alex Navarro, who is finishing an art degree at EOU, had planned to walk at graduation to celebrate the culmination of his years at EOU. With the cancellation of the ceremony, Navarro’s family changed their plans to come visit. As disappointed as Navarro was to hear the commencement was being moved to digital, the family agreed the cancellation was for a good reason.
“We’re living in confusing times right now and I’m glad EOU played it safe,” Navarro said. “Even if it were still on, I wouldn’t go. People are facing much more difficult hardships than missing a commencement ceremony.”
The program for the virtual commencement and what it will look like is under development, Seydel said.
EOU is not the only university to revamp graduation. The University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Blue Mountain Community College and other universities and colleges across the state and nation also are offering virtual graduations and postponing commencement ceremonies to the fall.
Seydel acknowledged the cancellation will not directly affect the university financially, as tickets are free and students are able to purchase and use their cap and gowns. But spring graduation at EOU brings to town around 3,000 people. With no graduation, the local economy may take a hit.
Scott McConnell, owner of Side A Brewing in downtown La Grande, said graduation weekend is one of the busiest times of the year. Because of coronavirus, McConnell, many things remain uncertain.
Dining at the Landing, the restaurant at The Landing Hotel, also sees a large influx of diners during graduation weekend. Dining at the Landing owner Merlyn Baker said the cancellation of the ceremony and restrictions on seated dining means the restaurant will see a major impact to revenue.
“The commencement itself is not the big effect. Is the parents and supporters who come to eat, to celebrate the student and to help them move out,” Baker said. “It is more related to the extended days that they are here.”
The hotel books rooms for graduation a year in advance, and hotel owner Karin Tsiatsos said all the reservations are canceled. However, she said the business likely will be able to fill the rooms in the meantime.
“We have a lot of people canceling, but we also have people booking,” Tsiatsos said.
But the Best Western in La Grande reported the university’s change has affected its business.
“There are half the reservations from before all this started,” said Krystie Davidson, district manager.
The hotel is usually at 90% occupancy around this year time of year, she said, but this weekend the hotel was at 44% occupancy.
“Graduation weekend is another (big) weekend. Our rates don’t change, we are just more busy, but now we are not,” Davidson said.
Union County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Suzannah Moore-Hemann said the loss of the in-person graduation will have a negative effect on the local economy.
“We won’t see the influx for that weekend that we normally have,” Moore-Hemann said. “In light of everything, we are going to see a different polarized shift, and that is one of the events where we are not hosting people from out of the area.”
