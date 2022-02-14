LA GRANDE — After a spike in COVID-19 cases that reflected statewide trends early in the year, cases at Eastern Oregon University plateaued over the last week.
From Sunday, Feb. 6, through Feb. 13, the university reported eight total cases. The weekly trend comes in the wake of 182 cases in January.
Eastern tallied five cases on Feb. 7 and three cases on Feb. 8. Since the university began tracking cases in July of 2021, there have been 287 total COVID-19 cases among those associated with Eastern Oregon University. There have been 158 cases among off-campus students, 52 cases among employees and 42 cases among on-campus students.
As of Feb. 13, the university’s test positivity rate is 11.6% — Eastern has conducted 2,482 total tests. The percentage takes into account double-testing positive individuals.
Eastern totaled one off-campus isolation/quarantine during the past week. The university has 50 total isolation rooms available on campus.
As of the fall semester, in-person vaccination among students stands at 75.7%. There is a 24.2% exemption rate for on-campus students.
For employees, 80.1% are vaccinated and 17.7% received an exemption.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.