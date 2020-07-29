LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University awarded almost $308,000 to 282 students through funding from the federal CARES Act.
The university in a press release reported it received $579,164 from the federal government to distribute directly to on-campus students to help with housing, food, health care, child care or unpaid unemployment benefits. To be eligible for the benefits, students had to be registered for EOU classes and have submitted their Federal Application for Financial Student Aid form. The legislation also helps students attend on-campus classes and students cannot use the funds to directly cover tuition costs.
As of June 30, 282 students at the university in La Grande met the requirements, the press release stated.
But students who were eligible for CARES Act funding received help through the EOU Foundation’s Student Crisis Fund. According to the university, the fund raised more than $16,000 in a matter of weeks to help students stay in college.
International student Samantha Blake attends EOU virtually while living in Baker City. Blake did not qualify for CARES Act funding because she is taking classes online. When her husband lost his job with the pandemic and unemployment payments stalled, she turned to EOU to cover phone and internet costs, according to the press release, and the Student Crisis Fund kept her on track to graduate in June 2021.
“The Financial Aid Office told me about the help available,” Blake said in the press release. “We were so far behind on bills it was scary. For someone who didn't qualify for assistance through other channels, I was so lucky (EOU Foundation donors) were willing to be generous."
Eastern Oregon University also stated it has more than $271,000 remaining in CARES funds and will continue to distribute to students in need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.