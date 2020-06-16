LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University held its graduation ceremony virtually Saturday at 10 a.m. A livestream of speeches and the conferring of degrees honored the class of 2020, which due to coronavirus restrictions could not have a traditional commencement.
About 15 minutes before the livestream of the graduation began, a slideshow of videos and photos showcasing the university and Eastern Oregon played over a piano version of “Pomp & Circumstance.” University President Tom Insko addressed the graduates.
“We have experienced great disruption and challenge in the last few months of the 2020 academic year,” Insko said. “Graduates, your perseverance and resilience is a testament to the Mountaineer spirit, and we could not be prouder to call you our own.”
Insko introduced 2020 President’s Scholar Mariah Meyerholz. Her speech addressed the effect the outbreak has had on people directly and indirectly.
“Take today to reflect on the accomplishment of graduating,” Meyerholz said. “If someone had told me five years ago I would be sitting here today in my pajama pants, speaking in front of my graduating class, I would not have believed them.”
Meyerholz acknowledged the disappointment over not being able to graduate together in person, and she encouraged the graduates to continue to work hard as they face future challenges.
During the speeches, the names of the more than 800 graduates were displayed, noting where each graduate is from and the degree he or she earned.
Deans and faculty from each department congratulated their graduates. Professor of music Paul Wordelman sang the EOU anthem, professor of English and writing Nancy Knowles sang the name of the graduates in her department, and others across departments and colleges wished students the best and offered bits of wisdom.
“No matter where life’s path leads you, always be proud of who you are and where you came from,” said associate professor of education Tawnya Lubbes.
Associate professor of theater Mike Heather advised students to take the lessons they have learned through this hardship with them in life.
“You’ve made it through a very tough term,” Heather said. “My hope is, moving forward that you take these challenging times, this challenging term, and use it going forward to become the change that we need.”
Professor of business Gary Keller asked graduates to remember two things upon leaving the school.
“First, the voyage at EOU has ended, but the voyage in life has just started,” Keller said. “And make the world a better place — start now.”
After the faculty speeches, Insko conferred the degrees, and the EOU tradition of faculty applauding the graduates continued with footage of administration and faculty clapping.
The livestream graduation took just over an hour had more than 500 views.
