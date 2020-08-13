LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will begin on-campus instruction Sept. 23, but in preparation for their time at EOU, incoming freshmen and transfer students will participate in the Week of Welcome orientation Sept. 19-22. Due to social distancing guidelines and safety concerns around COVID-19, this year’s orientation will look a little different.
“We will basically have the same large-scale events — we are just going to spread them out,” Director of Student Success and Transition Kathryn Shorts said. “We’re going to take over the campus and will be outside a lot.”
The university will require face coverings during all orientation events, and hand sanitizer stations have been placed all over campus to help keep proper health protocol. The students will be separated into groups of around 10 students, which Shorts said has two benefits: It will help mitigate potential spread of the coronavirus, and will encourage group members to build lasting connections with one another.
In previous years, large groups of incoming students were introduced to the downtown scene with local businesses opening their doors during the orientation week. There also traditionally has been a WOW Fest event with booths, inflatables and activities. The downtown block party will not occur this year, and WOW Fest will be more spread out to allow for proper social distancing. This year events during Week of Welcome also include an outdoor movie night.
“It will have a similar feel to previous years but we want to make sure we are taking care of one another and doing things safely,” Shorts said.
Week of Welcome events will include registration sessions, getting students familiar with campus, and virtual performances and training sessions for sexual assault awareness. Other events are being planned and adjusted to keep up with the latest COVID-19 mandates, according to Shorts.
The university began training the 24 volunteer orientation leaders last spring, and even as classes moved online and students went home due to the pandemic, the Student Success and Transition teams met online to prepare for the fall. Additional students, faculty and staff participate in the Week of Welcome to help new students get acclimated to being on-campus.
“WOW week has impacted my college experience by networking with faculty and the president of the university,” WOW leader Emily Gulch said. “It’s a great opportunity to navigate the campus and meet new faces.”
More than 100 students have already registered for the week, and students can register up to the first day of orientation. Shorts expects around 300 students will participate in WOW this year.
