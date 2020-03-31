EOU moves to online classes

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University is going fully digital for the remainder of the school year.

For nearly half of the EOU student population this won’t be much of a change. Those students already are enrolled in distance learning. But for those students for whom in-class interaction is a staple of the educational experience, there will be some adjusting.

“We wanted to give our students certainty,” said Tim Seydel, EOU’s vice president of university advancement.

“We all have been living in an uncertain time as guidance has evolved daily from public health experts about the best way to contain the transmission of COVID-19. Our decision came down to two factors: how to deliver continuity in education and how to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff,” he continued. “With those two goals and EOU’s expertise in distance learning, we decided that, for the spring term, moving to this platform was in the best interest of our students, faculty and staff.”

The cost of educationTuition and fees for on-campus undergraduate learning ranges from $23,000-$36,000 per year, depending on whether the student comes from out of state. The cost of online classes is dependent on the number of units a student takes — on average, a 12-unit quarter costs around $3,000 for undergraduate coursework and $5,000 for graduate classes. However, according to Seydel, there will not be a change in tuition. This means students who were on campus can expect to still pay $8,000-$12,000 for the quarter despite moving the platform for learning.

Molecular biology major Megan Bolton said she is frustrated with the lack of refunds to students. The sophomore takes a mixture of online and on-campus classes and said the quality of education often is higher when there is in-person interactions with her professors and peers.

“I think that students not getting tuition refunds is absolutely ridiculous,” Bolton said. “As students, we need any little bit of money we can get, and by not refunding the overpaid tuition, it causes students to struggle to survive especially in a time like now when many places have shut down and many students aren’t able to work.”

All student financial aid and scholarships are secure, Seydel said, and the school is working to refund those who were living on campus but do not return. On-campus housing ranges from $4,000-$6,800 per year and a dining plan around $4,000 per year is required for freshmen living on campus. Some of this may be refunded as well, Seydel said.

Hands-on from afarFor some classes, such as biology or art, a hands-on approach is the most effective way of learning, and EOU is working on ways to provide this from afar.

Professors will teach stagecraft theater courses using demonstrations and videos. Students then will work on small-scale illustrations or “tiny” building projects. Ceramic students will ditch the pottery wheel for clay they can purchase from local stores and build by hand. Cellphone cameras can be used for photography classes instead of college-provided digital cameras.

“In some instances there isn’t a substitute for face-to-face interaction or lab work,” Seydel said, “but technology has delivered amazing advancements in education, which may be hard to imagine for those who were in college 20 or even 10 years ago.”

Elementary education major Madison Pilon, a junior, said while she is optimistic, with a major that depends on so much in-person interaction, she has some concerns.

“I believe it will be really hard to achieve that same quality of education,” Pilon said. “It is definitely going to based off of what you do individually instead of relying on your educators to feed us information.”

Pilon also said with all classes taken only online and with coffee shops closed to dine-in seating, she is concerned that it may be difficult for some students to get access to the internet, which would make completing coursework a problem.

The university will notify students if a class has been canceled due to inability to adapt instruction to distance learning before the start of the quarter.

Mid-term changes unlikelySeydel said even if social distancing measures were to end, it is likely the school will remain online for the rest of the term in order to maintain consistency for the students and faculty.

“We do not want to disrupt the continuity of education,” Seydel said. “By making the decision to deliver all classes via remote access, EOU is providing certainty to our students that they can continue their higher education endeavors regardless of the status of social distancing directives. It would be disruptive for students who are taking classes remotely to be expected to relocate back to campus for a portion of a term.”

If the state eases up on social distancing measures, Seydel said the campus will open up more and decrease distancing requirements as well. However, the distance-learning will continue for spring term and students will not have to return to campus until the fall.

“We know this platform isn’t the long-term solution for all students, but we feel confident we can keep our students enrolled, engaged and learning with the highest quality instruction remotely for this term so they can continue making progress toward degree completion,” Seydel said.