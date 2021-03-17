EOU COVID-19 pic 2.JPG
Buy Now

Marcy Barlett on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, cleans the common room at Alikut Hall, one of the residence halls on Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, to help keep COVID-19 from spreading among students living on campus. EOU in January conducted more than 1,200 tests of students for COVID-19 and found 2% tested positive. The New York Times in a March 2 report the university had 111 cases, making it No. 3 on a list of cases linked to Oregon colleges since February 2020.

 Alex Wittwer/The Observer

SALEM — A New York Times review of COVID-19 cases published March 2 shows 3,189 cases of the disease linked to Oregon colleges since February 2020.

The University of Oregon had the highest reported positive test count at 1,479. Oregon State is second at 787 cases and Eastern Oregon University was third at 111 cases.

The Times put an asterisk next to Oregon Health & Science University in Portland, which reported 335 cases early in the pandemic. The campus includes a medical center and other facilities that serve the community.

The review compiled 535,000 cases at more than 1,900 colleges and universities. The Times estimated this as an undercount because of no standardized reporting, contact tracing or infection database for all colleges.

The Times said it had identified more than 100 campus-related COVID-19 deaths nationwide, primarily among school employees in 2020. It did not break out the deaths by state or institution.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.