LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University’s fall enrollment showcases a rise in the number of students learning online and in its masters of arts teaching program.
EOU released the data Tuesday, Nov. 10. University Vice President Tim Seydel said in a press release the online enrollment increase was expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. The university saw a 6.6% increase in online students from the 2019 enrollment numbers, with 48% of undergraduate students taking courses online.
“If you look at the numbers here, that’s where you see a shift: fewer on-campus students, more online students — and that helps us balance out our enrollment portfolio,” Seydel said in the press release. “The other big thing we work on a lot is retention. It’s not just about getting them in the door, it’s about how we take care of those students when they get here.”
Kevin Walker teaches online business courses for EOU and said students often choose to study and learn online because of the flexibility it allows when scheduling for classes.
“Ordinarily, students tend to be interested in online education because of work or family commitments,” Walker said. “It’s not hard to see how rural students would fit this category but it’s not at all unusual for EOU’s online students to be working in urban areas and can’t simply quit working to get a degree they need to be promoted or to change careers.”
Walker said classes that were already online did not have to change much, but for classes that were more suited for in-person instruction, such as art, music, theater and lab-based courses, there was a scramble to find an online equivalency for teaching the classes online.
“Sometimes you can use technology to create workarounds,” Walker said. “Not ideal but sufficient. Faculty have adapted to the pandemic restrictions and their own risk factors. I meet with my students via Zoom both as a class and via individual meetings pretty regularly to keep them on track. Most faculty do that to try to keep them engaged.”
Eastern Oregon University enrolled 2,853 students for the 2020 school year. According to the report, 35% of these students are from Eastern Oregon. While this is a 0.4% dip in enrollment from 2019, the school anticipated a possible drop in overall enrollment due to the pandemic.
The university also saw a dip in retention overall, with 73% of students from the 2019-20 school year returning this fall.
More graduate students are enrolling at Eastern Oregon University. In 2019, the master of arts in teaching program enrolled 45 graduate students. The program now has 60 students. Graduate students make up about 8% of the total student population.
Popular undergraduate majors include business administration, health and human performance and psychology.
Diversity at the university remains steady, according to the press release. More than 65% of students identify as white, with 28% of students identifying as culturally or ethnically diverse.
