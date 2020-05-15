EOU opens housing applications for fall 2020

LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University announced it is accepting applications for fall 2020 housing.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Oregon University’s Residence Life Office has adapted its plans for fall 2020.
“We want to provide an experience as close to the ‘college experience’ as possible relative to what the conditions may be,” Director of Housing Jeremy Jones said.
The university expanded cleaning practices within dining services and residence halls, and on-campus dining services now offer takeout. The amount of space at the university, he said, means “we do social distancing naturally.” Still, EOU took steps to provide students with more space at residence halls.
“We decreased the number of students per room and the number of occupied rooms per hall to increase the amount of space per student,” Jones said.
EOU can make the adaptations, he said, because all of the residence halls are suite-style or apartment layouts, and there are no communal bathrooms or other high-density spaces. The residence halls also provide a significant amount of square footage per student, which Jones said is above what is recommended.
“We even have space to create isolated rooms if needed, too,” he said. “We’re prepared to create a really good community on campus that’s as safe as possible.”
Residence halls are often the first experience young adults have living away from their parents. Beyond the basics of housing, residence life nurtures friendships, personal growth, extracurricular opportunities and independence. Jones said he finds students are better able to transition into adulthood and navigate through higher education when they live on campus.
Jones held an online class discussion with about 15 students, all of whom had moved back home, and he asked how many of them were having a hard time switching back to home life. He said they all raised their hands and agreed.
“In part, this is totally expected,” he said. “Even under normal circumstances, a lot of freshmen struggle when they go home for summer break. Newfound independence and routines can be challenging when you move back home after a while.”
About 70 students have stayed on campus this term, he said, and they have faced their own set of changes.
“We have been holding virtual programs like trivia nights, painting classes, fitness challenges and a talent show,” Jones said. “We are working to build engagement after those long days online and studying.”
Eastern purports to have one of the most cost-effective campus living arrangements in the region even while maintaining social distance requirements. Jones said the university looks at other public colleges and universities in the immediate and larger geographic area, and EOU offers a great value, especially for suite-style living.
While Eastern has not announced all rates for 2020, a double room in 2019-20 at EOU costs students less than it would have at any other public university in the state, Jones said, and the triple-room rate also is the best value in Oregon.
“EOU’s small on-campus community allows for flexibility in designing personable programs that cater directly to what students want and need,” Jones said.
Residence Life staff connect students to on-campus resources through different programming models. They use the metrics of “knowledge per resident,” which allows staff to gauge how well they are doing based on what their residents know.
Studies show students who become involved on campus are more likely to have better grades and complete their degrees, Jones said, and living on campus allows students to become more involved in the campus experience and culture.
For more information about on-campus housing, rates and residence halls, visit www.eou.edu/reslife.
