LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic Tuesday, May 4, that drew almost 100 students, faculty and staff to the La Grande campus to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
The effort comes as vaccination rates around the country climb while cases countywide continue to remain low. COVID-19 infection rates have fallen to just under 72 cases per 100,000 residents, according to the Oregon Health Authority, marking a steady decline since the county reopened businesses in late February of this year.
The clinic at Quinn Coliseum’s practice gym was a partnership between the university and the Center for Human Development. Many of the attendees said they learned about the clinic through an EOU email.
“I just want to get back to a sense of normalcy, like everybody does,” said Sammi Spriet, a sophomore at the university who received her vaccine at Tuesday’s clinic.
Among the attendees at the pop-up clinic was Monty the Mountaineer, the mascot for EOU, in full garb with an oversized face mask. Monty has been making appearances at several vaccination clinics throughout the past week to help drive up awareness and social media presence.
Supply of the vaccines in the county remains steady, CHD officials said. Their supply is kept to a seven-day maximum of around 1,000 doses in accordance with Oregon Health Authority directives and is replenished as residents show up to receive their doses.
“In general, our vaccine supply in the state has caught up with demand at this point,” said Carrie Brogoitti, public health administrator for CHD. “We’ve been getting adequate vaccines to cover the appointments that are made. If people want the vaccine, they should be able to get it.”
The story is similar across the state — demand for the vaccine has stabilized and the logistical challenge of making sure enough doses remain on hand has eased.
“We have not been needing to receive large supplies (of vaccine) like we were in the beginning,” Brogoitti said.
Union County has approximately 8,000 vaccinated residents, according to the Oregon Health Authority, which works out to around 30% of the county having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Brogoitti said almost everyone who received their first dose returned to get their second dose, according to the data.
Statewide, nearly 1.6 million Oregonians have received the vaccine, or approximately 42% of the state’s population, according to OHA. Rural counties such as Union, Baker and Umatilla fall slightly behind with a vaccination rate of roughly 30%.
People who are still wanting to receive their first dose of the vaccine can sign up through the state’s website getvaccinated.oregon.gov or by scheduling an appointment through CHD.
Retailers such as Walmart also offer free vaccines to the public. No insurance is required to get a dose.
“We’re trying hard to help make sure we get enough to cover the needs that we have here,” Brogoitti said.
