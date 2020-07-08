LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University will resume in-person on-campus instruction this fall.
The university in a press release Wednesday afternoon announced the move, but it comes with social distancing protocols, and all students and employees must wear face masks while indoors as well as outdoors where appropriate physical distancing isn’t possible.
"Looking toward fall term and a new academic year, EOU continues its commitment to the health and well-being of students and the continuation of their academic progress," Provost Sarah Witte said in the press release. "EOU is committed to resuming flexible, in-person, hybrid and remote-access teaching formats in keeping with Oregon Health Authority and local health authorities’ guidelines."
Students, faculty and staff will be able to access buildings on the campus, but the campus will remain closed to the general public at the start of the school term Sept. 23.
Additional changes include students having the choice to stay home between Thanksgiving and winter break, and the university will increase cleaning of high-traffic areas.
Athletics and other student activities remain under review to ensure they meet the required guidelines for social distancing, according to the press release.
"We will continue to share additional details as they take shape," Witte said. "Our teams are responding to each shift in phases from our local public health authorities, and developing our plans accordingly."
